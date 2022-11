Make plans to attend Sam Davis Memorial Day at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 pm.

This is the day that we honor the memory of Sam Davis. A graveside service with wreath laying ceremony will follow a guest speaker.

Regular admission rates apply.

Click HERE for more information.

