LTA Depot has launched its brand new TWO STORY Laser Tag Arena. Dark Ops Tactical Tag brings your favorite video game to life with the most advanced laser tag equipment available.

It’s designed to simulate the first-person shooter video games as you navigate their brand new arena.

They have added a second floor to the arena so you can claim the high ground along with all kinds of new obstacles to help you overtake your opponents and win the battle!

Great for youth groups, corporate events, school events and more!

For more info check out www.ltadepot.com or call at (615) 890-3999

LTA Depot

450 Butler Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

