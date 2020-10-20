Dana Lynn Garrett Montgomery 49, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Murfreesboro, TN. Dana was born in Hopkinsville, KY, June 22, 1971, to Johnny and Mary Jane Garrett. The family later moved to Bowling Green, KY where Dana graduated from Warren Central High School in 1989. She went on to earn dual bachelor’s degrees from Western Kentucky Univ., Public Health (94) and Nursing (95). After graduation, she moved to Texas and worked in women’s health. She married the love of her life, Steven Montgomery, on Sep. 20, 1997. They soon relocated to Murfreesboro, TN where Dana fell into the perfect career and passion: public health. In her 20 plus years at the health department, she worked her way up from staff nurse to director of one of the largest health departments in TN. She was also a dedicated volunteer for End Slavery Tennessee. Dana loved life and was an avid reader, traveler, and foodie. She was always up for the next adventure. Dana fiercely loved her family and friends, always placing the needs of others before her own and willingly sharing her Christian faith. She is survived by her husband Steve Montgomery; her parents Johnny and Mary Jane Garrett of Bowling Green, KY; Steve’s parents Willard and Barbara Montgomery of Rockfield, KY; her brother, Chad and wife Anne Garrett of Bowling Green, KY; and numerous other family and friends.

Murfreesboro, TN walk-through-visitation* Monday, Oct. 19th from 4 – 7 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Arrangements courtesy of Smith Family Funeral & Crematory, smithfamilyfcs.com

Bowling Green, KY walk-through-visitation* Wednesday, Oct. 21st from 4 – 6 p.m. at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103. Arrangements courtesy of J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapels & Crematory, jckirbyandson.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to End Slavery Tennessee at www.endslaverytn.org

*CDC COVID-19 Guidelines will be observed at all locations

