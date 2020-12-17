Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Neighbors and Sheriff’s Office deputies worked to reunite a lost Wilson Elementary kindergarten student with her family Sunday.

Kayla Fanguy’s daughter, Averly, was playing with her family and friends at a neighbor’s home Sunday when she became separated from them.

The lost Averly remembered a boy from her school lived in the neighborhood and went to his home for help. The boy’s father called the Sheriff’s Office.

Communications Cpl. Bobbie Jackson answered the call.

“She was crying so badly that we could not fully understand her name,” Jackson said. “The little girl did not know her address and did not know her mom’s phone number.”

Jackson sent Patrol Deputy Sean Vinson to the neighbor’s home. Averly knew Urban was the girl’s school resource officer so Jackson called Urban who quickly located Averly’s mother’s phone number and address.

While waiting for the information, Deputy Vinson calmed Averly. He took a selfie with her and cheered her up.

“Vinson was awesome,” Jackson said.

Averly returned home within a few minutes.

Kayla Fanguy said her family used to live in Middle Tennessee but moved to Louisiana. She and her husband and four children returned this fall and are living with her sister-in-law’s family of five children until they find a home.

Her children and cousins are familiar with the Sheriff’s Office because a deputy patrolling in the neighborhood visits with them and they know Urban from school.

“They all do adore Officer Urban,” Kayla Fanguy said. “He knows all the children by name.”