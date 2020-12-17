Jean Lipsey Cotey, January 5, 1930-December 14, 2020. Beloved daughter, loving wife, adoring mother, and devoted friend, Jean Lipsey Cotey lived her life with enthusiasm and gratitude. She walked with God her entire life.

Jean was born to parents Lois McNelly and Ray Cates Lipsey on January 5, 1930. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, she grew up surrounded by the love of family and church, including her first cousin, the late Anne Robinson Hamilton, whom she considered a sister, and who remained a precious friend throughout their lives. Her experience as an only child, the early death of her mother, and her childhood during the Great Depression all shaped Jean into a resourceful and resilient adult. Jean further credited her years at Blue Mountain College for Women for molding the adult she became, graduating in 1952 with majors in Vocal Music and English, and a minor in Education.

After meeting WWII sailor Eugene Cotey on a blind date when she was 18, she was smitten for life. She and Gene married in 1952, and together they created a secure, loving family for their four children. For her career choice, Jean made a clear and conscious decision to be Mother and Family CEO, while also maintaining Deeply Involved Pastor’s Wife as a second full-time career. She somehow stretched a mid-century pastor’s salary to include fondly-remembered family camping vacations across the U.S., college educations for all four children, and special memorable events for her grandchildren.

As her children grew older, Jean added additional activities and work to her schedule. She enjoyed her years as an active alumna of The National Alumna’s Association of Blue Mountain College, serving as President from 1974 to 1978. Jean took great joy from her years in the Garden Club and the First Baptist Church Roundtable Book Club. One of her longest associations was with the Craddock Study Club, where she delighted in 40 years of researching and presenting all manner of researched papers, from the historical development of European cities to the art of Renaissance masters to the architecture of world-renowned buildings.

For forty years, she wrote almost 100 humorous articles, Adult Bible Study curriculum, Bible Teachers’ Curriculum Support materials, and devotional materials published by the Baptist Sunday School Board and Lifeway Christian Resources. An active member of the churches her husband pastored, she volunteered as a soprano in the Adult Choir, leader and member of church missionary organizations, leader of Children’s Choirs, leader of Youth discipleship classes, and especially dear to her heart, Adult Women’s Bible Study teacher. Although she retired from teaching the Grace Sunday School Class at age 86, her fellowship and affiliations with the Grace Class, the Joy Class, and the Discovery Class continued to bring her happiness, fulfillment, and friendship.

Jean is survived by her dear husband of 68 years, Dr. Eugene Cotey, as well as by her four children: Sara and Bill Overby, David and Sharon Cotey, Steve Cotey, and Jim and Lara Cotey. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Michael Overby and Casey Pearce; Rebecca and Scott Pryjmak and their children Ansley and Jude; Ben and Ashley Cotey and their children Andrew and Harrison; Beth Overby and George Salmon; Jennifer and Adam Thompson and their children Brooks and Elise; Alison and Kraig Doremus; Lillian Cotey; and Mary Cotey.

The family would like to thank Adams Place Assisted Living and Adams Place Continuing Care for the kind and careful support they gave Jean in the past few years. The family would also like to thank Alive Hospice for the gentle care they gave Jean during the last week of her life. The Family of Jean Cotey holds deep and ongoing appreciation for the current and retired ministers of First Baptist Church, and the loving members of First Baptist Church, all of whom are dear to Eugene and the Cotey family.

Jean requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be offered to the Benevolence Fund of First Baptist Church (200 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro TN) for their ministry supporting those in the Murfreesboro community who are homeless or in need.

Funeral arrangements are being made through Woodfin Funeral Chapel. Because of COVID-19, Woodfin Funeral Chapel will host a drive-through visitation at their chapel at 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 on Saturday, December 19th from 1:30 to 2:30. A private graveside service for will be held for the immediate family. An online guest book for the Cotey family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.