Police Lieutenant Tom Sissom has retired from the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) after 34 years of dedicated service.

Sissom began his career with MPD in October 1987. He served as a police officer from 1987 to 1996. Sissom was promoted to Sergeant in July 1996. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2007, a position he held until his retirement.

“I get to spend more time with the family and grandkids,” Sissom said. “I’m working a part-time job to stay active.”

Sissom was honored Friday, Oct. 1, at the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters. Family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers attended.

“I have had the honor of working over thirty years with Tom,” said Chief Michael Bowen. “From our early years at the department, I knew that he was someone who could be counted on and would be there when you needed him the most. I wish him the best in his retirement and know that he will be missed.”

Sissom spent his entire career in law enforcement at the Murfreesboro Police Department.

“I spend over half my life here, it’s an important job and a lot of people don’t realize or appreciate that these days,” Sissom said. “The one thing I did was take care of and appreciate the people I supervised.”

He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.