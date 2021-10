Apex Bank held its ribbon cutting for its location in Eagleville on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 259 North Main Street in Eagleville.

Apex Bank is a forward-thinking community bank in the state of Tennessee, progressively looking for ways to re-invent banking for our customers and the communities we serve. We are dedicated to providing the best banking services and overall customer experience.

Apex Bank

259 North Main Street

Eagleville, TN 37060

(615) 410-3984

Facebook