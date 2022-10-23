Sunday, October 23, 2022
Local Comedian Nate Bargatze to Headline Bridgestone Arena

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Local comedian, Nate Bargatze, will headline Bridgestone Arena in 2023.

Announced on social media, Bargatze shared, “What’s up Nashville! I’m Nate Bargatze and I have some fun news announcement, I’m going to be playing Bridgestone Arena on April 15, 2023. It’s absolutely insane. A lot of you know I’m from Old Hickory so to go play Bridgestone is ludicrious in my mind. I can’t believe I’m getting to do it, April 15th, I can not wait to do it. I hope you come out, it’s going to be very fun, very exciting. It’s a big arena, it’s the next step for me, all new material, I’ll have it all figured out by then.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Bargatze’s father was a former clown turned magician, Nate followed in the business by selecting comedy. He has two Netflix specials, with multiple appearances on Jimmy Fallon and he was on Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour.

He also hosts a weekly podcast called Nateland.

 

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
