Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 23-29, 2022.

City Construction Projects for October 23 through October 29

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Roadway construction work continues on Brinkley Rd. There will be intermittent lane closures and traffic interruptions. Also, bridge work continues Brinkley Rd just to the south of Timber Creek Dr. On Saturday & Sunday, October 22 & 23, Brinkley Rd will be closed to through traffic between Willowbend Dr and Spring Cove Dr. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Medical Center Pkwy Turn Lane and Signal Improvement (between Honeylocust Ln and Willowoak Trl)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of private development, storm drain, right turn lanes and traffic signal improvements will be made along the north side of Medical Center Pkwy between Honeylocust Ln and Willowoak Trl. Westbound traffic on Medical Center Pkwy will be reduced to one lane. Eastbound traffic will not be affected. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Turn Lane Improvement Work (SR 96 at Veterans Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of private development, construction crews will be working along the SE quadrant of SR 96 and Veterans Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Turn Lane & Traffic signal Improvement Work (Chaffin Pl and Old Fort Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm: Construction crews will be working along the west side of Chaffin Pl at Old Fort Pkwy. Paving, grading and traffic signal work continues. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

AT&T Fiber Work (NW Broad St between Broadmor Dr and Ridgley Rd)

Expected No Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: AT&T crews will be installing fiber optic lines along the east side on NW Broad St between Broadmor Dr and Ridgley Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Atmos Energy Gas Main and Line Repair Work (DeJarnette Ln and Pitts Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Atmos Energy crews will be performing gas main and line repair work at the intersection of DeJarnette Ln and Pitts Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Kings Ridge Dr (school zone light installation work)

2. Dejarnette Ln between Memorial Blvd and Kingsgate Dr (paving and striping work)

3. Risen Star Dr and St Andrews Dr (concrete entrance work)

4. Dow St (stream bank restoration work)

5. Bell Street between Bridge and Crestland Ave (paving and striping work)

6. Maple St and Burton St (paving and striping work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The resurfacing of SR-99 from Veterans Pkwy to Cason Lane

• Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Gils Street will be closed for installation of water main.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for degrassing and milling shoulders.