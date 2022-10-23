New Balance Athletics to Open New Distribution Center in Lebanon

New Balance Athletics officials announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, New Balance will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County, which will support a portion of the company’s digital commerce business for footwear, apparel and accessories as well as service its wholesale and retail operations for its apparel business.

The new automated processing facility will be approximately 350,000 square feet and is expected to be completed in late summer 2023.

Founded in 1906, and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, New Balance is a global athletic footwear and apparel leader with more than 7,000 associates worldwide and global annual sales of $4.4 billion in 2021. Privately-held New Balance is proud of its strong commitment to the communities where its associates live and work and its purpose-based values of teamwork, integrity, and total customer satisfaction.

Since 2018, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in 5,550 job commitments and $1.2 billion in capital investment.

“We are excited to open our new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee, that will drive increased agility, capacity and collaboration across our North American distribution network. This new state-of-the-art facility will ensure we can continue to provide world-class customer service and achieve our strategic growth goals. We greatly appreciate the tremendous support we’ve received at the local and state level and look forward to joining the Wilson County business community,” said Dave Wheeler, chief operating officer, New Balance.

“This announcement confirms not only the area’s strategic location advantages, but also other business and economic opportunities available in the professional and commercial business sectors. New Balance’s marketing strategy of ‘We Got Now’ aligns perfectly with Lebanon and Tennessee’s marketing theme, and we look forward to a long-term partnership,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell.

About New Balance

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe, and in 2021 reported worldwide sales of $4.4 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.