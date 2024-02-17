Lady Vols To Play In Inaugural Women’s Champions Classic At Barclays Center

NEW YORK – HS&E and FOX Sports announced Thursday the launch of a new early-season college basketball showcase, the Women’s Champions Classic, featuring UConn, Iowa, Louisville and Tennessee squaring off in a prime time doubleheader on the FOX broadcast network on Dec. 7, 2024, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Initial plans call for an annual event featuring UConn, the most successful women’s basketball program in the nation, in an early season showcase that will include a rotation of some of the most storied college programs.

“Interest in women’s sports continues to experience exponential growth, and basketball is leading the way with viewership and attendance records continually being set,” said David Levy, Co-CEO of HS&E. “This moment feels like the right time to launch the Women’s Champions Classic, set in the mecca of basketball, and we are proud to have these four storied programs participate in our inaugural event.

“The Women’s Champions Classic will serve as a platform to showcase the remarkable talent and unwavering dedication of these teams and student-athletes in prime time on FOX, captivating audiences far and wide. Together with our partners at FOX, we look forward to igniting excitement and celebration around women’s basketball while honoring the exceptional student-athletes who make it shine.”

“The Women’s Champions Classic is the next step in FOX Sports’ longstanding commitment to elevating women’s athletics, and we are eager to showcase these student-athletes at the highest level – in prime time on the FOX broadcast network,” said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. “Alongside our partners at HS&E, the exceptional participating schools and their conferences, we could not be more excited to bring the Women’s Champions Classic to college hoops fans around the nation.”

For more information, please visit womenschampionsclassic.com.

Full Story: UT Sports

More Sports News