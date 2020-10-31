Halloween is today and many folks in La Vergne are wondering how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect their annual trick-or-treating traditions.

La Vergne’s mayor and city administrator want to emphasize that the city does not regulate or restrict Halloween activities as they are not city-run events.

“We want everyone to have a great time on Halloween,” says City Administrator Bruce Richardson. “We encourage everyone to be safe while out and about this Saturday.”

City officials recommend trick-or-treaters follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus while celebrating the holiday. Remember to make a cloth mask part of your costume, avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters, stay six-feet away from those you don’t live with, if possible hand out treats outdoors, set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take, and wash your hands before handling treats.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of confusion right now because of the pandemic,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We are leaving the decision up to parents on whether they feel comfortable with participating in trick-or-treating this year.”

The mayor also wants to remind everyone of common Halloween etiquette, including not approaching homes with their lights off, only taking one or two pieces from unattended bowls, not handing out homemade treats, and having special treats available for kids who may have a food allergy.