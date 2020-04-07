Kroger Signage

From Kroger Corporate

The Kroger Family of Companies (NYSE: KR) today announced the adoption of customer capacity limits to further encourage physical distancing in stores. Beginning April 7, the retailer will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.

