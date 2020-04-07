Suspect Steals Tailgate from Smyrna Auto World

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance with a theft.

On March 29, 2020, a subject driving a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck, pictured below, arrived at Auto World, located at 1497 South Lowry Street in Smyrna. The subject approached a damaged 2016 Toyota Tundra and detached the tailgate. The subject loaded the tailgate into the bed of his own pickup and drove away from the area.

Anyone with information about this theft, or identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org

1 of 4

MORE CRIME NEWS