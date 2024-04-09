KFC Introduces New ‘Taste of KFC Deals’ Value Menu

April 8, 2024 – KFC is bringing its beloved 11 herbs and spices to an all-new “Taste of KFC Deals” value menu available starting today, with flavor-packed meal deals starting at just $4.99*.

It’s been 30 years since food ate up this much of people’s incomes, and 56% of consumers are budgeting their finances more now due to inflation.** These deals are tailor-made to fit right into your loud budget – save on delicious fried chicken so you can spend more on all of the other things you love.

Taste of KFC Deals available seven days a week at KFCs across the country (also available on KFC.com and the KFC app), through the end of the year, include:

$4.99 Meal for One: Table for one, this meal has you covered! Grab two pieces of hot, juicy chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes & gravy and an extra buttery biscuit for just $4.99 .

Table for one, this meal has you covered! Grab two pieces of hot, juicy chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes & gravy and an extra buttery biscuit for just . Meal for Two: Get a deal on four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing) with mashed potatoes & gravy and two extra buttery biscuits – prices vary by location. This deal is great for parties of two.

Get a deal on four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing) with mashed potatoes & gravy and two extra buttery biscuits – prices vary by location. This deal is great for parties of two. $20 Family Meal: Make it a chicken night with the family when you bring home six pieces of mouthwatering chicken on the bone (two drums, two thighs, one breast and one wing), four individual sides of your choice, and four extra buttery biscuits. Side choices include Secret Recipe Fries, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes (with or without gravy), coleslaw and sweet corn.

KFC is also introducing a new special Taste of KFC deal only on Tuesdays, as a temporary offer, “$10 Tuesdays”: get a bucket full of eight pieces of hot, juicy drums and thighs at KFC for just ten bucks.***

“Our fried chicken is hand-breaded in the famous Original Recipe® of 11 herbs & spices and fried fresh by our cooks and served hot,” said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. “We created a value menu that actually has value. The new Taste of KFC Deals menu proves you don’t have to sacrifice quality or taste to save on food spending.”

For even more deals at KFC, order online to take advantage of special offers like a free 10 pc. Saucy Nuggets with $10 minimum purchase****. Sign up for the new KFC Rewards loyalty program to earn rewards on digital orders and unlock FREE KFC. KFC Rewards members can expect discounts and dollars off their orders, and exchange their points for freebies like KFC’s new Saucy Nuggets and Apple Pie Poppers.*****

KFC’s Original Recipe® represents the unmistakable Taste of KFC that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today, over 70 years since its introduction. The Original Recipe® is so famous and coveted, its original copy is locked away in a secret vault.

KFC customers can use the KFC app to order their Taste of KFC deal ahead of time and skip the line to pick it up on KFC’s dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf. Hurry in and enjoy these delicious deals that’ll have your taste buds cheering and your wallet thanking you!

Source: KFC

