Jump Into Spring Break

Spring break is right around the corner, and it’s time to make sure you look and feel your best before relaxing on the beach. Whether your hair needs a trim, a mani/pedi is in order, or you are wanting to make your body bikini ready, A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa is here for any of your last-minute needs.

Not sure where to start? Keep reading to learn about some of the services that A Moment’s Peace offers that will have you feeling ready to take on spring break.

Sunless Tanning

If you don’t want to look like you’ve been sitting inside all winter, sunless tanning is a great place to get started. A Moment’s Peace offers the VersaSpa Premium Sunless Tanning Experience. This is an excellent way to get a headstart on your beach trip and show up looking like you’ve been there all year.

Even if you’re staying in town this spring break, sunless tanning is the perfect opportunity to get that glow so you can still look like you’ve spent the week relaxing on the beach.

You can also make sure to keep your tan intact between visits with take-home VersaSpa products from A Moment’s Peace.

Waxing

If you need a touch-up on your eyebrows or bikini wax before the beach, A Moment’s Peace has you covered. They have some of the top professional aestheticians in the area and are consistently named best in waxing and hair removal.

While the process of getting waxed isn’t always the most pleasant of experiences, A Moment’s Peace provides the most pain-free and anxiety-free situation possible. You’ll look amazing afterward and be ready for your vacation over spring break!

Nails

Spring break is the perfect excuse to get your nails cleaned up and polished. Start your relaxation early and get pampered at the nail salon at A Moment’s Peace. Book a manicure and pedicure where you can pick out a nice spring color like yellow or light pink with SNS dip polish. By having a great set of nails, you can boost your confidence and make it one less thing to think about when you’re relaxing on the water.

A Moment’s Peace

Ready for any last-minute touch-ups before heading out on spring break? Book your appointment on the A Moment’s Peace website today! Reach out to them at (615) 224-0770 with any questions or to book your appointment over the phone.