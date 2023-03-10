Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County.
1Kokedama Planter Workshop
Saturday, March 11, 2pm & 3:30pm
Classy Cactus Farm, LLC
1527 Rutledge Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Learn how to make a Succulent Kokedama Planter. All materials, plants, soil, and decorative elements will be provided with the purchase of admission. Everyone will leave with a finished Succulent Kokedama Planter to enjoy for months to come! The greenhouse is located behind the Tennessee Tool Works Building. Classy Cactus Farm is a BYOB facility, and you are welcome to bring your adult beverage of choice.
Learn more about this event here.
2Open Mic Show- Music/Poetry/Rap/Comedy
Saturday, March 11, 2pm
Awaken Show Events Open Mic Event
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Enjoy creativity and talent during this online open mic. Your support and votes are appreciated and needed. Grab an audience ticket to enjoy this exclusive show! For performers, this event will allow talent types to showcase their talent and network with other creatives. The performer with the most votes will be awarded the $100 prize.
Learn more here.
312th Annual Special Kids Race
Saturday, March 11
1272 Garrison Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The Annual Special Kids Race is a community event for dedicated and casual runners, as well as families who want to run, walk, or roll down the course. There will be four different runs – 15K, 10K, 5K and a 1 Mile “Fun Run”. They will begin at different times, with the earliest starting at 7 a.m. The course starts at the Murfreesboro Medical Clinic and will go around the iconic Stones River Battlefield. The race will also include musical entertainment, a family fun zone, refreshments, and activities for people of all abilities.
To register or donate, visit here.
4Puffs The Play
Saturday, March 10 & 11, 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Sunday, March 12, 2:00 PM
Mills-Pate Arts Center
7120 Old Nashville Hwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
This clever and funny play showcases three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Their epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be. It will be at the Mills-Pate Arts Center on multiple dates. Please be advised that this play is rated R, due to language.
For tickets, visit here.
5Spring Fling Cruise-In
Saturday, March 11, 12:00PM – 4:00PM
Bumpus Harley-Davidson® Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Come show off your car or bike at the Spring Fling Cruise-In at Bumpus Harley-Davidson Murfreesboro. This event is a car and bike show that allows bikers to connect. Food trucks will also be on-site for attendees to purchase refreshments during the show.
Learn more here.