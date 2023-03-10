Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Kokedama Planter Workshop

Saturday, March 11, 2pm & 3:30pm

Classy Cactus Farm, LLC

1527 Rutledge Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Learn how to make a Succulent Kokedama Planter. All materials, plants, soil, and decorative elements will be provided with the purchase of admission. Everyone will leave with a finished Succulent Kokedama Planter to enjoy for months to come! The greenhouse is located behind the Tennessee Tool Works Building. Classy Cactus Farm is a BYOB facility, and you are welcome to bring your adult beverage of choice.

