Lose Design announced promotions of six Middle Tennessee employees. These employees were selected for promotion based on a variety of factors including leadership, initiative, dedication to projects, and length of time with the firm.

Newly promoted employees include:

Jason Miles, P.E., CFM, has been promoted to Associate. Miles is an Assistant Division Director of Engineering and has been with the firm since 2005. Notable projects Miles has been involved with include the Hamilton Springs Transit-Oriented Development and the Wilson Farms Development in Lebanon and the Southeast Community Center and Ford Ice Center in Antioch. Miles earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Western Kentucky University in 2005. He and his family reside in Murfreesboro.

Tammy Boyte has been promoted to Vice President and Director of Business Services. Boyte is the firm’s Controller and has been with Lose Design since 2005. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University. As a life-long Cheatham County resident, Boyte resides in Ashland City.

Joshua Gulick, PLA, ASLA, has been promoted to Associate Vice President. Gulick is a Senior Landscape Architect with Lose Design and has been with the firm since 2017. He received his Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree with a minor in Urban Affairs and Planning from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree at Belmont University. A few of his notable projects include the Bellevue Ford Ice Center and Community Center in Nashville; the Liberty Park Master Plan in Franklin, Tennessee; and the Paducah, Kentucky Aquatic and Wellness Center. Gulick is involved with several organizations including the American Society of Landscape Architects and Urban Land Institute and is also a past member of the Leadership Donelson-Hermitage

program. He and his wife live in Donelson.

Will Hager, AICP, LEED® Green Associate, has been promoted to Associate Vice President and Director of Planning. Hager is a Senior Planner with Lose Design and has been with the firm since 2016. Hager is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Sustainability from Lipscomb University. A few of his current notable projects include the Germantown, Tennessee Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan; the Town of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Parks and Recreation Master Plan; and the Mount Pleasant, Tennessee Third Party Planning Services. Hager is actively involved in organizations including the American Planning Association as well as Urban Land Institute. He and his family live in Lebanon.

April Andersen, PLA, has been promoted to Associate. Andersen is a Landscape Architect and Project Manager for Lose Design and joined the firm in 2010. Notable projects Andersen has been involved in include the Southeast Community Center and Ford Ice Center in Antioch; Nashville’s East Bank Riverfront Landing; and the Hamilton Springs Transit-Oriented Development Zoning Entitlement in Lebanon; Tennessee’s first Transit Oriented Development. Andersen graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree and has been a member of the National Association of Women in Construction since 2013. Andersen lives in Nashville with her husband and two young children.

John Sexton has been promoted to Associate. Sexton is a Land Planner and Project Manager with Lose Design and has been with the firm since 2013. Notable projects Sexton has been involved with include Mary’s Magical Place in Hendersonville, Tennessee; the Fayetteville Regional Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas; and the New City Plan in Guangzhou, China. Sexton earned a Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture from the University of Kentucky. He and his family live in Hendersonville.

