Scholastic Launces New Program on Instagram

For 100 years, Scholastic has provided stories and information that help children understand current events and contemporary issues, first as a classroom magazine in 1920 and today as the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and educational materials.

Now, Scholastic is launching a new resource on Instagram to help parents and teachers answer kids’ most pressing life questions. The Scholastic Bookshelf is free and live on Instagram, it’s the latest expression of the Company’s mission to help parents and teachers support children’s exploration of the world.

While 61 percent of parents and teachers often use stories, books, and articles to help have conversations with children, they are turning more and more to advice on social media—roughly three in four millennial parents turn to social media for parenting advice at least three to six times a week. The Scholastic Bookshelf reaches parents and teachers where and when they are seeking guidance, with excerpts from over 60 Scholastic stories accessible with a few simple swipes, and an invitation to discover related stories on Scholastic.com. The range of topics includes evergreen subjects such as anxiety, empathy, bullying, and imagination, to timely topics like race, diversity, and even illness.

The Scholastic Bookshelf is backed by a storied history of being at the forefront of presenting topical and complex issues in age-appropriate books and classroom materials for kids, teachers, and families. The Company has long been committed to addressing these topics in its vast portfolio of classroom magazines and trade titles, while simultaneously amplifying the voices of historically underrepresented groups and creators. From Book Clubs and Fairs to Scholastic Learn at Home, Scholastic continually pivots to provide access to stories and educational resources in the moments that matter—and the Scholastic Bookshelf is the latest resource that addresses what’s on the minds of parents and teachers.

Instagram users can follow @scholasticbookshelf to explore; clicking on topics will lead to a curated selection of Scholastic book or classroom magazine excerpts that parents and teachers can use to start and guide a conversation with a child.

About Scholastic:

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children’s learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.