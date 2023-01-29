In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan.

The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.

Filming will take place in the Nashville area and they are looking for extras ages 3 to 75. If you want to be an extra, fill out the google doc here to apply.

On the casting Facebook page of Jenny Alison Casting, they share more about opportunities in the film. Filming will take place in Nashville, Springfield and Clarksville to begin on February 3.

They also shared, “For those of you in Nashville, this project will be set in the year 2000. We will be needing a lot of background with cars! If you have a vehicle from the year 2000 or earlier (or even a 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, model that did not change from year 2000) that will work!” Submit your vehicle here.