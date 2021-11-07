In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Coming to Netflix in November 2021 rs

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1What’s New to Streaming in November 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

2Murfreesboro Woman Charged with Embezzling Over $242K

A criminal Information was filed today, charging Monica Jackson, 42, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with embezzling over $242,000 from Lifeway Credit Union, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More

313 Classic Horror Movies to Watch on Halloween

While there have been many great horror tales put on film in recent years, going back to some famous and some not so well know horror films from years past can be spine-tingling. Read More

4Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of November 2021. Highlights this month include Narcos: Mexico: Season 3, Legacies: Season 3, Tiger King 2, and Red Notice. Read More

5Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

Highlights for the month of November on Amazon Prime include The Wheel of Time, Hanna Season 3, and The Electric Life of Louis Wain. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here