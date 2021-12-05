In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Del Webb Southern Harmony is planned for 1,100 homes, recreational amenities and acres of open space in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1Murfreesboro Business Manager Arrested for Firing Handgun at Dumpster

The manager of a local tire store is arrested for firing his handgun at a dumpster behind the business, sending several people running and ducking for cover on Monday, Nov. 29. Read More

2New Active Adult Community Coming to Murfreesboro

Freehold Communities, one of the nations’ most vibrant and forward-looking developers of masterplanned communities, announced it has formed a partnership with Del Webb for the development of Southern Harmony, a new Active Adult Community on 522 acres of land in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Read More

Stock Image

32021 Rutherford County Tree Lightings & Christmas Parades

Fill up your holiday calendar with these local tree lightings and Christmas parades. Read More

Myron Jenkins, 26

4Murfreesboro Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Ex-girlfriend

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested a Murfreesboro man for the shooting death of his former girlfriend on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Read More

5Murfreesboro Man Faces Charges For Vehicular Homicide After Fatal Crash on Old Hickory Boulevard

The victim killed in a case of vehicular homicide on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning is identified as Jeffrey Tenzera, 63, of Mt. Juliet. Read More

