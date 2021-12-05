In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
The manager of a local tire store is arrested for firing his handgun at a dumpster behind the business, sending several people running and ducking for cover on Monday, Nov. 29. Read More
Freehold Communities, one of the nations’ most vibrant and forward-looking developers of masterplanned communities, announced it has formed a partnership with Del Webb for the development of Southern Harmony, a new Active Adult Community on 522 acres of land in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Read More
Fill up your holiday calendar with these local tree lightings and Christmas parades. Read More
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested a Murfreesboro man for the shooting death of his former girlfriend on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Read More
The victim killed in a case of vehicular homicide on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning is identified as Jeffrey Tenzera, 63, of Mt. Juliet. Read More