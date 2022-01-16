In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Christopher Taylor escaped while being transported by the Benton County Sheriff's Office earlier this week.
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro woman, who is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the death of her mother.
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Rutherford County.
Winter Storm Izzy is ready to make an impact across Middle Tennessee and the Northeastern United States.
A 15-year-old Oakland High School student who wanted to get out of class allegedly threatened other students on an Instagram account Tuesday, a Rutherford County Sheriff's detective said.