In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Christopher Taylor

1Inmate Escapes Off I-24 in Rutherford County

Christopher Taylor escaped while being transported by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. Read More

Quonisha Vonique Webb

2Murfreesboro Woman Arrested for Aggravated Assault After Mom Found Deceased

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro woman, who is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the death of her mother. Read More

Stock Image

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Rutherford County. Read More

4Winter Storm Izzy Update- Winter Storm Warning Issued

Winter Storm Izzy is ready to make an impact across Middle Tennessee and the Northeastern United States. Read More

5Oakland High Student Charged with Making False Report After Social Media Threats

A 15-year-old Oakland High School student who wanted to get out of class allegedly threatened other students on an Instagram account Tuesday, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said. Read More

