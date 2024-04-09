idobi Radio Summer School, Featuring Up-and-coming Artists, is Headed to Nashville

Introducing idobi Radio Summer School, a brand new touring festival that aims to promote new music discovery and provide emerging and developing bands with a platform to be introduced to larger audiences nationwide. The inaugural run features some of the most buzzed-about up-and-coming artists in the scene today: Stand Atlantic, Magnolia Park, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Honey Revenge, and Letdown.

The tour will stop in Nashville on July 12th at Marathon Music Works.

Founded by Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records), Michael Kaminsky (KMGMT), and Kevin Lyman (Warped Tour), the idea for idobi Radio Summer School came about as the three founders saw there was a development deficit for artists in their music community and scene. These acts are often left to support touring bills and festivals where there is no spotlight on their current success or a moment for them to truly shine. Alongside that, prices for tickets have soared astronomically, subsequently turning away potential new fans looking for a community and cultural home.

The three founders came together in their collective experience to provide a new summer festival brand that celebrates new artists and talent, ideas, culture, community, and inclusivity for a ticket price that anyone, young or new fans, can afford.

Tickets on sale at www.summerschooltour.com.