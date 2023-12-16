How to Design A Kitchen For Flawless Entertaining

If you’re the traditional host around the holidays, you might be spending more time in the kitchen than usual! With preparing for holiday parties and family meals, baking Christmas cookies, and mixing up your favorite cocktails, you may have noticed over the past few weeks that your kitchen design could use some upgrades to better suit your love of entertaining.

A well-designed kitchen with custom cabinets can make all the difference when it comes to hosting gatherings and parties. The skilled designers at French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC have all the best ideas for cabinets that help you create a more functional kitchen for flawless entertaining.

Here are a few ideas for how cabinets can create a kitchen designed for entertaining:

Unique Seating Options

Guests love to keep their host company in the cozy atmosphere of the kitchen, especially during the holidays. Planning your cabinets to include a large island with seating or a section of your countertop that extends into a table allows your guests to feel welcome into the “heart of the home” when you entertain.

Create Work Zones

When choosing custom cabinets as part of your kitchen design, it’s essential to consider how you use your kitchen. If you love to bake, your functional needs might differ from those of a host who loves grilling. An appliance garage for large appliances like your mixer, storage cabinets with dividers for baking sheets, or a spice rack hidden inside a drawer can optimize your workflow in your kitchen design. The skilled designers at French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC can help identify and plan work zones in your kitchen to maximize your cabinets’ function and space.

Galley Workstation

If you love cooking and entertaining, consider investing in a Galley Workstation as part of your kitchen design. The Galley Workstation allows you to prep, cook, serve, entertain, and clean up all in one space! This amazing feature reinvents the way your kitchen functions for maximum efficiency and convenience. French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC is an authorized Galley dealer, and their designers are skilled at incorporating these workstations into kitchen designs.

Incorporate a Wet Bar

A wet bar built with custom cabinets creates a central area for cocktail creation and equipment storage. Your guests will naturally enjoy gathering in this space as the drinks start to flow at your holiday party. With open shelving or glass-front cabinets, a wet bar can also beautifully display your glassware and specialty drinks. A sink makes for easy cocktail creation and cleanup. Planning a bar as part of your kitchen design is the ultimate move if you love entertaining.

Purposeful Storage

When it comes to entertaining, storage space in your cabinets is key. Depending on how you like to host, there are a variety of party essentials to store, including specialty platters, glassware, linens, and decorations. To maximize storage space and keep everything you need within reach, consider adding pull-out pantry shelves, a built-in wine rack, or cabinets with pull-out drawers. French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC has unique design ideas for making the most of your cabinet space in your kitchen design.

Plan Your Dream Kitchen for Entertaining with French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC

Designing a kitchen can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to entertaining guests. Our team at French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC is experienced at creating well-designed kitchens with entertaining in mind.

With premium selections from the top cabinet manufacturers and custom creations to suit your lifestyle, French’s is the ultimate partner in cabinet design. Call 615-371-8385 or contact us online to get started today!