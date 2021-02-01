SMYRNA, Tennessee— The Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC) will introduce a new educational exhibit for children and families on February 2nd: Hands-On Harley-Davidson.

Hands-On Harley-Davidson was made possible by a grant from The Harley-Davidson Foundation and invites children to explore a pretend motorcycle dealership while learning about the people, places and processes that make a community work. The exhibit’s pretend retail setting features two kid-sized motorcycles inspired by a Harley-Davidson Road King® and opportunities to “Dream It!,” Build It!” and “Ride It!” using activities that promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

The exhibit’s educational content reflects developmental milestones set by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and national academic standards for school-age children. Signage in English and Spanish helps caregivers understand how the exhibit experience supports STEM education, literacy, social development and a child’s awareness of related careers.

The exhibit and a 40 minute climb time are included with SOAC admission. Hours of operation and admission are as follows:

Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Adults (ages 13 and older): $7.00

Children (ages 3 – 12): $5.00

Children under age 3 are admitted free of charge

For additional information, please visit the Town of Smyrna’s website www.townofsmyrna.org, or call 615-459-9710. All guests will be asked to adhere to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing, hand sanitizing, and face coverings for guests ages 2 and over.

About The Harley-Davidson Foundation and Harley-Davidson

The Harley-Davidson Foundation seeks to meet the basic needs of the communities where we work, improve the lives of our stakeholders and encourage social responsibility. Established in 1993, The Foundation pursues partnerships with charitable organizations focused on education, health and the environment. For more information, see www.harley-davidson.com.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company produces heavyweight custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and apparel, and general merchandise. For more information, visit Harley-Davidson’s website at www.harley-davidson.com.