Guests Displaced After Sprinkler Pipe Breaks at Murfreesboro Hotel

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department was dispatched Tuesday afternoon to InTown Suites Extended Stay on Old Fort Parkway after a sprinkler pipe broke in the attic.

The broken pipe caused part of the ceiling in one room to fall. There was no building collapse, but water damage affected all three floors.

The water damaged electrical, fire alarm, and sprinkler systems, making the building unsafe to stay in.

Fire crews, along with Rutherford County EMA and Murfreesboro Police, assisted those staying at the hotel with transportation to a designated shelter for the night. No injuries were reported.

