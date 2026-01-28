1/28/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Cold at 16°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 16°F with overcast skies. The wind is light, blowing at 2.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, residents can expect temperatures to reach a high of 32°F and dip to a low of about 14.7°F later in the evening. Despite the cold, wind speeds will remain relatively low, peaking at 6.3 mph. With a mere 1% chance of precipitation and no significant precipitation expected, the day will also feature patches of fog, adding a slight haze to the otherwise dry conditions.

Tonight, the skies are forecasted to clear with the low temperature settling around 18.1°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, not exceeding 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%.

Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a calm weather pattern with minimal wind activity and very low chances of rain or snow as we move through the day into the evening.

Today's Details High 32°F Low 15°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 16°F · feels 9°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 5:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 32°F 15°F Fog Thursday 30°F 13°F Overcast Friday 32°F 22°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 21°F 15°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 24°F 11°F Drizzle: light Monday 35°F 10°F Overcast Tuesday 45°F 26°F Overcast

