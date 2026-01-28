Wednesday, January 28, 2026
1/28/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Cold at 16°F

1/28/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Cold at 16°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 16°F with overcast skies. The wind is light, blowing at 2.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, residents can expect temperatures to reach a high of 32°F and dip to a low of about 14.7°F later in the evening. Despite the cold, wind speeds will remain relatively low, peaking at 6.3 mph. With a mere 1% chance of precipitation and no significant precipitation expected, the day will also feature patches of fog, adding a slight haze to the otherwise dry conditions.

Tonight, the skies are forecasted to clear with the low temperature settling around 18.1°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, not exceeding 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%.

Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a calm weather pattern with minimal wind activity and very low chances of rain or snow as we move through the day into the evening.

Today's Details

High
32°F
Low
15°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
16°F · feels 9°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
5:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 32°F 15°F Fog
Thursday 30°F 13°F Overcast
Friday 32°F 22°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 21°F 15°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 24°F 11°F Drizzle: light
Monday 35°F 10°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

