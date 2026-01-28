1/28/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Cold at 16°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 16°F with overcast skies. The wind is light, blowing at 2.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, residents can expect temperatures to reach a high of 32°F and dip to a low of about 14.7°F later in the evening. Despite the cold, wind speeds will remain relatively low, peaking at 6.3 mph. With a mere 1% chance of precipitation and no significant precipitation expected, the day will also feature patches of fog, adding a slight haze to the otherwise dry conditions.
Tonight, the skies are forecasted to clear with the low temperature settling around 18.1°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, not exceeding 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%.
Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a calm weather pattern with minimal wind activity and very low chances of rain or snow as we move through the day into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|32°F
|15°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|30°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|32°F
|22°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|21°F
|15°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|24°F
|11°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|35°F
|10°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|45°F
|26°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
