Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 28, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 28, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for January 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Good Shepherd's Home100203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/23/2026
Pure Pastry by El Hornito Bakery992962 S Rutherford Blvd Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2026
Days Inn Food Service96182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2026
Tattoos by Paul Studio10098 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine01/23/2026
Fortune Express985197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/23/2026
Los Inks Tattoo Studio100301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine01/23/2026
McDonalds1001436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/23/2026
La Media Naranja LLC #2 Mobile FSE1007826 Santos Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/23/2026
The Nutrition Spot923032 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/23/2026
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine01/23/2026
Widlflower Academy FSE100201 Peebles Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/23/2026
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant975129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2026
El Hornito Bakery 2992962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2026
Plainview Elementary School1005084 Sledge Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine01/23/2026
Good Shepherd's HomeApproval203 Woodcraft Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine01/23/2026
Wildflower Academy Child CareApproval201 Peebles Dr Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine01/23/2026
Millers Grocery987011 Church St Christiana TN 37037Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2026
U & I942069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2026
Cook Out982919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/23/2026
ARBY'S991901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Lavergne High School100250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings Routine01/22/2026
Salads on Demand972137 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Embassy Suites Pool981200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/22/2026
Lavergne High School Pool96250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine01/22/2026
Double Tree Hotel1001850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/22/2026
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers100590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2026
Chicha's Latin Food Mobile FSE100200 Ridley Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Burger Bar971850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Days Inn90182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/22/2026
Jelena Aestetics100212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/22/2026
Domino's Pizza 5493100118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro87125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Bonchon97578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2026
Pizza Hut992438 South Church Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Premiere 6 Movie Theater100810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/22/2026
LCafe100250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill1002113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Adorn Tattoo100113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/22/2026
Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio100951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/22/2026
Mainstay Suites Hotel94130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up01/22/2026
Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Double Tree Hotel Pool1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine01/22/2026
Newk's Restaurant99149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine01/22/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel702227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/22/2026
Liberty Station Kitchen100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2026
Radiant Inn and Suites972262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up01/22/2026
Jersey Mikes #4061972113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2026
Smiles Beauty Tattoo100800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/22/2026
Lavergne High School Food Service100250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Popeyes 11076100724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc100517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/21/2026
A Couple Coffees Mobile FSE1002921 Old Franklin Rd Apt. 604 Antioch TN 37013Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Yum Yum Sushi99234 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Kiddie Academy of Murfreesboro FE1005117 Malachite Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/21/2026
The Boro Protein and Energy Bar98710 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Wendy's1003341 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Daylight Donuts992898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Hot Bite FSE991203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service1002565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Bojangles # 9881002895 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Rock Haven Lodge100462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Organized Campgrounds Routine01/21/2026
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067982420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Blackman Middle School FE1003945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE100554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Roma Pizza and Pasta94587 S Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Super 8 Motel90127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up01/21/2026
Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio100833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/21/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel882565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/21/2026
Rockhaven Lodge Spa96462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine01/21/2026
Salon Revelations100420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine01/21/2026
Golden Grill992898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Boro Bagel951520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Dunkin Donuts100833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/21/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

