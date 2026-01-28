Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 28, 2026

These are the health scores for January 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Good Shepherd's Home 100 203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 Pure Pastry by El Hornito Bakery 99 2962 S Rutherford Blvd Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2026 Days Inn Food Service 96 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2026 Tattoos by Paul Studio 100 98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/23/2026 Fortune Express 98 5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 Los Inks Tattoo Studio 100 301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/23/2026 McDonalds 100 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 La Media Naranja LLC #2 Mobile FSE 100 7826 Santos Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 The Nutrition Spot 92 3032 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/23/2026 Widlflower Academy FSE 100 201 Peebles Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant 97 5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2026 El Hornito Bakery 2 99 2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2026 Plainview Elementary School 100 5084 Sledge Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 Good Shepherd's Home Approval 203 Woodcraft Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 01/23/2026 Wildflower Academy Child Care Approval 201 Peebles Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 01/23/2026 Millers Grocery 98 7011 Church St Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2026 U & I 94 2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2026 Cook Out 98 2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 ARBY'S 99 1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Lavergne High School 100 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 01/22/2026 Salads on Demand 97 2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Embassy Suites Pool 98 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Lavergne High School Pool 96 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 01/22/2026 Double Tree Hotel 100 1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/22/2026 Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers 100 590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Chicha's Latin Food Mobile FSE 100 200 Ridley Street Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Burger Bar 97 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Days Inn 90 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/22/2026 Jelena Aestetics 100 212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/22/2026 Domino's Pizza 5493 100 118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro 87 125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Bonchon 97 578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Pizza Hut 99 2438 South Church Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Premiere 6 Movie Theater 100 810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 LCafe 100 250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Adorn Tattoo 100 113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/22/2026 Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio 100 951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/22/2026 Mainstay Suites Hotel 94 130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 01/22/2026 Newk's Restaurant 99 149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 94 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 01/22/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel 70 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/22/2026 Liberty Station Kitchen 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Radiant Inn and Suites 97 2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Jersey Mikes #4061 97 2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Smiles Beauty Tattoo 100 800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/22/2026 Lavergne High School Food Service 100 250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Popeyes 11076 100 724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 100 517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 A Couple Coffees Mobile FSE 100 2921 Old Franklin Rd Apt. 604 Antioch TN 37013 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Yum Yum Sushi 99 234 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Kiddie Academy of Murfreesboro FE 100 5117 Malachite Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 The Boro Protein and Energy Bar 98 710 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Wendy's 100 3341 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Daylight Donuts 99 2898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Hot Bite FSE 99 1203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service 100 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Bojangles # 988 100 2895 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Rock Haven Lodge 100 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Organized Campgrounds Routine 01/21/2026 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067 98 2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Blackman Middle School FE 100 3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE 100 554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Roma Pizza and Pasta 94 587 S Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Super 8 Motel 90 127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio 100 833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/21/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel 88 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 01/21/2026 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 96 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 01/21/2026 Salon Revelations 100 420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/21/2026 Golden Grill 99 2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Boro Bagel 95 1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Dunkin Donuts 100 833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

