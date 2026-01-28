Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 28, 2026

These are the health scores for January 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Good Shepherd's Home
|100
|203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|Pure Pastry by El Hornito Bakery
|99
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2026
|Days Inn Food Service
|96
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2026
|Tattoos by Paul Studio
|100
|98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/23/2026
|Fortune Express
|98
|5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|Los Inks Tattoo Studio
|100
|301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/23/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|La Media Naranja LLC #2 Mobile FSE
|100
|7826 Santos Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|The Nutrition Spot
|92
|3032 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/23/2026
|Widlflower Academy FSE
|100
|201 Peebles Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
|97
|5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2026
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|99
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2026
|Plainview Elementary School
|100
|5084 Sledge Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|Good Shepherd's Home
|Approval
|203 Woodcraft Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/23/2026
|Wildflower Academy Child Care
|Approval
|201 Peebles Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/23/2026
|Millers Grocery
|98
|7011 Church St Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2026
|U & I
|94
|2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2026
|Cook Out
|98
|2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|ARBY'S
|99
|1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Lavergne High School
|100
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|01/22/2026
|Salads on Demand
|97
|2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Embassy Suites Pool
|98
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Lavergne High School Pool
|96
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/22/2026
|Double Tree Hotel
|100
|1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/22/2026
|Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers
|100
|590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Chicha's Latin Food Mobile FSE
|100
|200 Ridley Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Burger Bar
|97
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Days Inn
|90
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/22/2026
|Jelena Aestetics
|100
|212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/22/2026
|Domino's Pizza 5493
|100
|118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro
|87
|125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Bonchon
|97
|578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Pizza Hut
|99
|2438 South Church Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Premiere 6 Movie Theater
|100
|810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|LCafe
|100
|250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Adorn Tattoo
|100
|113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/22/2026
|Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/22/2026
|Mainstay Suites Hotel
|94
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/22/2026
|Newk's Restaurant
|99
|149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/22/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|70
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/22/2026
|Liberty Station Kitchen
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Radiant Inn and Suites
|97
|2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Jersey Mikes #4061
|97
|2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Smiles Beauty Tattoo
|100
|800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/22/2026
|Lavergne High School Food Service
|100
|250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Popeyes 11076
|100
|724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|100
|517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|A Couple Coffees Mobile FSE
|100
|2921 Old Franklin Rd Apt. 604 Antioch TN 37013
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Yum Yum Sushi
|99
|234 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Kiddie Academy of Murfreesboro FE
|100
|5117 Malachite Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|The Boro Protein and Energy Bar
|98
|710 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Wendy's
|100
|3341 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Daylight Donuts
|99
|2898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Hot Bite FSE
|99
|1203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service
|100
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Bojangles # 988
|100
|2895 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Rock Haven Lodge
|100
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|01/21/2026
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067
|98
|2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Blackman Middle School FE
|100
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE
|100
|554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Roma Pizza and Pasta
|94
|587 S Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Super 8 Motel
|90
|127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/21/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
|88
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/21/2026
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|96
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/21/2026
|Salon Revelations
|100
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/21/2026
|Golden Grill
|99
|2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Boro Bagel
|95
|1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!