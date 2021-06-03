Air Show 2021

The Town of Smyrna is pleased to support the 50th Anniversary Great Tennessee Air Show. A comprehensive list of closures is listed below. Follow Smyrna Police Department’s Facebook (@smyrnatnpolicedepartment) and Twitter (@SmyrnaTNPD) accounts for up-to-date traffic information throughout the weekend.

Road Closures:

June 4 – 6, 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) will be closed from Lowry Street (US 41/70S) to G Street

Threet Industrial Rd will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to Aviation Parkway

Fitzhugh Drive will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to 9th Avenue

Swan Drive will be closed from Fitzhugh Drive to D Street

Nolan Drive will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to the Event Center entrance

Greenway Closures

June 4 – 6, 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Old Jefferson Pike Trailhead, Sewart Airbase Trailhead, Ninth Avenue Trailhead, the

Event Center Trailhead, and all related trails

Lee Victory Recreation Park Closure

June 4: park is closed from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

June 5 and 6: park will not open until 5:00 pm


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here