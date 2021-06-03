The Town of Smyrna is pleased to support the 50th Anniversary Great Tennessee Air Show. A comprehensive list of closures is listed below. Follow Smyrna Police Department’s Facebook (@smyrnatnpolicedepartment) and Twitter (@SmyrnaTNPD) accounts for up-to-date traffic information throughout the weekend.

Road Closures:

June 4 – 6, 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) will be closed from Lowry Street (US 41/70S) to G Street

Threet Industrial Rd will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to Aviation Parkway

Fitzhugh Drive will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to 9th Avenue

Swan Drive will be closed from Fitzhugh Drive to D Street

Nolan Drive will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to the Event Center entrance

Greenway Closures

June 4 – 6, 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Old Jefferson Pike Trailhead, Sewart Airbase Trailhead, Ninth Avenue Trailhead, the

Event Center Trailhead, and all related trails

Lee Victory Recreation Park Closure

June 4: park is closed from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

June 5 and 6: park will not open until 5:00 pm