For patients of DDS Dentures + Implants Solutions (DDS) in Smyrna, Tennessee, their local dental clinic has a new name. But that’s the only thing that changed. While the dental practice has rebranded to Affordable Dentures & Implants, the clinical and management teams have remained the same.

“Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate, and safe care they’ve always received,” explains Kyle Ramsey, Regional Manager of the Smyrna practice, now known as Affordable Dentures & Implants. The practice is located at 111 Movie Row, Smyrna, TN 37167.

Both Affordable Dentures & Implants and DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions brands are supported by Affordable Care, the nation’s leading consumer-healthcare company exclusively focused on tooth replacement solutions. “We are all one family, and very excited to continue to expand patient access to affordable and high-quality dental care in Smyrna,” shares Ramsey.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches. Affordable Dentures & Implants was founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, and is the nation’s largest network of providers concentrating on affordable tooth replacement solutions, including dentures and implants.

Ramsey adds, “Our supported clinical team in Smyrna is dedicated to delighting patients even more under the Affordable Dentures & Implants name.”

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®

Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implants is the largest network of dental providers dedicated to denture and implant services in the U.S., with more than 300 affiliated practices in 41 states — each with their own on-site laboratory to provide faster and more convenient service. Our mission: to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity and respect, is lived daily, as each patient’s treatment needs are customized and delivered in a safe, compassionate and non-judgmental environment. Our supported practices are committed to expanding patient access to affordable, high-quality tooth replacement care. More than seven million patients have trusted Affordable Dentures & Implants. Visit: affordabledentures.com.