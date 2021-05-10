Grand Ole Opry Opens Performances to Full Capacity

The Grand Ole Opry announced it will open up Grand Ole Opry performances to full-capacity for the first time in more than a year, beginning with its performance on Friday, May 14 featuring Opry members Lorrie Morgan, the Oak Ridge Boys and more.

The star-studded lineups continue all spring and summer long as award-winning group Lady A marks their first Opry show as members with an appearance on Sat., May 15. The group was invited to join the Opry family and officially inducted as part of the show’s Opry’s 95th Anniversary network television special last winter. Among those joining Lady A on the 15th are Opry member Morgan and Ryan Hurd, who is scheduled to make his Opry debut.

The Opry’s annual “Salute The Troops” show honoring members of the U.S. Military is scheduled for Sat., May 29 featuring Lauren Alaina plus Opry members Luke Combs and Chris Young, among others. Also scheduled for upcoming spring and summer Opry performances are Trace Adkins, Bill Anderson, Aaron Lewis, MercyMe, Keb’ Mo’, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce, Rhonda Vincent, Mark Wills, and more.

In addition to a full lineup of spring and summer performances, the Opry is set to release a limited-edition vinyl LP titled, Unbroken | Empty Room, Full Circle on June 4, 2021 . Available exclusively on Opry.com and at the Opry’s Nashville-based retail outlets, the LP includes memorable performances by Luke Combs, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, and more recorded live from the Opry stage in front of an empty house during the 29 weeks that the Saturday night Opry shows continued uninterrupted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Opry has kept the music playing through World War II, the Great Depression and more to earn its spot in history to earn its spot as the world’s longest-running radio program. On October 30, 2021, the Opry will celebrate another milestone when it hosts the 5,000th Saturday night Opry. Fans across the country and around the world can experience the Saturday Grand Ole Opry live all spring and summer long via the Circle Network.

The Opry will continue to follow enhanced COVID-19 health and safety protocols throughout the spring, including: