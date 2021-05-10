Helen Jones Ferrell, age 88, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021. A native of Nashville, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lucille McMeen Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Buford Lee Ferrell; son, Robert Wayne Ferrell; and granddaughter, Melissa Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Tim York will officiate.

She is survived by her son, Mike Ferrell and his wife Brenda, grandchildren, Michelle Ferrell and her husband Chad Gleaves, Rob Ferrell and his wife Carolyn, Leslie Barrett and her husband Tim, and Renee James and her husband Jesse; and great grandchildren, Ethan, Beth, Ashton, Benton, Keaton, Weston, Dalton, and Bridgette.

She was a long-time member of Una Baptist Church and was the owner of Helen Ferrell’s School of Cosmetology. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Ferrell can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

