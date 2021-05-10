Murfreesboro parents have a new option for quality early education and care with the opening of Primrose School of North Murfreesboro in early to mid-June.

The school can accommodate up to 196 children and is currently enrolling children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. This will be the second Primrose School in Murfreesboro and the eighth Primrose School in the greater Nashville area.

Local Franchise Owners Tim and Julie Henry are excited to bring exceptional early learning experiences to children in Murfreesboro. The Henry’s have an existing Primrose School in Spring Hill, which they opened in 2014. They originally moved from Atlanta to build their first Primrose and raise their two children in a family-friendly area.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Murfreesboro community and help provide young children with the right foundation for future learning and life,” said Tim Henry, Franchise Owner of Primrose School of North Murfreesboro. “Our family knows what a struggle it can be to find premier childcare, and we want to give parents the peace of mind that comes from knowing their children are well-cared for and happy.”

Balanced Learning® Approach

Children at Primrose School of North Murfreesboro will benefit from the Primrose-exclusive, research-informed Balanced Learning approach, which blends purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. The thoughtfully designed curriculum is updated regularly and puts children first in every lesson. These age-appropriate, integrated learning experiences are guided by teachers who are dedicated to helping each child foster a lifelong love of learning.

Community Impact

The school will create at least 40 local jobs at full capacity and the owners are actively hiring for teacher and staff positions. Additionally, the Henry’s plan to give back to the community through annual events that provide students the opportunity to practice generosity and giving without expectation firsthand.

School Features

At 14,000 square feet, Primrose School of North Murfreesboro features 13 classrooms and 3 secure, age-appropriate playgrounds. The building and playgrounds are fully fenced, and anyone entering the building must come through the front door, which has a keypad lock for staff and existing families to gain entry. Additionally, the reception area is continuously staffed by management to screen visitors. The school has a kitchen and full-time chef who prepares all meals and healthy snacks in a nut-free environment.

Health & Safety

During this time of enhanced concern, the health and safety of children and staff at Primrose School of North Murfreesboro remains the highest priority. The school follows Primrose Schools’ stringent health and safety requirements, maintains all protocols as outlined by local and state health departments and licensing agencies, and monitors CDC recommendations to help ensure the safety of staff and children at the school.

The health and safety measures at the school include but are not limited to the following: frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of the facility, classroom materials and equipment; frequent handwashing by children and staff; touchless check-ins; required wearing of face masks by staff; temperature checks for children and staff upon entry; disinfecting playground equipment before and after each use; and professional cleaning of the facility every night. The school utilizes several new technologies to further enhance safety measures for children and staff including: GPS air purification system, which uses plasma to kill pathogens as they circulate through the HVAC system; Zono Sanitizing system to disinfect and sanitize toys and equipment; and an Electrostatic backpack sprayer that electrically charges a disinfectant solution to make it stick to surfaces, ensuring maximum sanitization.

Primrose School of North Murfreesboro is located at 2308 Wendelwood Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. It is located directly behind the Kroger on Memorial Boulevard at the corner of Irongate Boulevard and Wendelwood Drive. To inquire about enrollment or job opportunities, please call 615-848-8440 or visit www.PrimroseNorthMurfreesboro.com.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are 450 Primrose schools in 32 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our Pointers for Parents emails and find a Primrose school near you.