Grand Ole Opry Honors the Women of Country Music

The Grand Ole Opry is set to mark Women’s History Month spotlighting the female trailblazers, legends and women of country music who have contributed some of the biggest songs and most memorable moments in the history of country music and the Opry.

OPRY PERFORMANCES: Opry show-goers will have the opportunity to see exclusive video pieces featuring some of the most influential songs and performances over the Opry’s 98-year history from beloved female Opry members including:

Loretta Lynn (“Coal Miner’s Daughter”)

Tammy Wynette (“Stand My Your Man”)

Dottie West (“Here Comes My Baby”)

Ashley McBryde/Terri Clark/Lauren Alaina (“Walkin’ After Midnight’)

Dolly Parton (“I Will Always Love You”)

Reba (“Is There Life Out There”)

Trisha Yearwood (“She’s In Love With The Boy”)

Wynonna/Trisha Yearwood (“Cry Myself To Sleep”)

Carrie Underwood/Kelsea Ballerini (“Walk Away Joe”)

Among female artists scheduled to appear on the Opry during the month are Lauren Alaina, Crystal Gayle, Chapel Hart, Mickey Guyton, Kathy Mattea, Ashley McBryde, Lorrie Morgan, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, and more.

WOMEN OF COUNTRY PANEL: On March 8 at 6:00 p.m. CT, Opry and WSM morning show host Kelly Sutton will host a “Women of Country” panel in the Opry House’s Studio A, featuring legendary Opry member Jeannie Seely as well as special guests Mickey Guyton, Anne Wilson and more chatting about their milestones, mentors, and favorite career moments. Fans who purchase tickets to the Daytime or Women of Country backstage tours on March 8 will receive a free admission to the “Women of Country” panel event in Studio A. Opry Daytime and Women of Country Tour tickets available HERE. Fans can tune in for the event livestream on the Opry’s Facebook page.

TRISHA YEARWOOD’s 25th OPRY ANNIVERSARY: On Wednesday, March 13, Trisha Yearwood will celebrate her 25th Anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member. The special 25th Anniversary celebration will feature Yearwood collaborating with an all-female cast consisting of mentors and friends Suzy Bogguss, Terri Clark, Jeannie Seely, Pam Tillis, and more. Show highlights will air during Opry Live on March 30 via the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels, the Circle Now app, or via Circle Country digital streaming partners.

OPRY COUNTRY CLASSICS: The timeless songs that transformed Nashville into Music City are set to return to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House for the annual spring run of the popular series Opry Country Classics hosted by Grammy-winning Opry member Larry Gatlin Thursdays at 7:00 pm, March 7 – June 8. The March 14 Opry Country Classics show is set to feature a spotlight on the “Women Who Rocked” – with songs popularized by or about who rocked the country music boat. Among those performing songs by Dolly Parton, Jeannie C. Riley, and more will be spotlight artist and Opry members Pam Tillis, Mandy Barnett and Lorrie Morgan as well as Carlene Carter and Chapel Hart.

Among those scheduled to appear on Opry Country Classics in the coming weeks are Larry Gatlin, Louise Mandrell, Sawyer Brown, Sister Sadie, The Bellamy Brothers, and more.

Tickets for Opry shows and backstage tours, including the special Women of Country backstage tour, are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.