Get Your Tickets Now for The Beesley Animal Foundation’s 11th Annual Paws & Pearls Taking Place in September

Beesley Animal Foundation’s 11th Annual Paws & Pearls is set for Saturday, September 17th at 6:00 pm at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm (3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129).

This event is 3+ years in the making! The last Paws & Pearls was a HUGE success in April of 2019.

The evening starts with perusing silent auction items and enjoying cocktails served by Julie’s Bartending from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits during Whine Time all while listening to the beautiful voice of Templeton Thompson.

Goodness Gracious Cafe and Catering is providing delicious appetizers and dinner! And, Licker & Whine Pet Market will have treats for your pets.

There are a LOT of fabulous Silent AND Live Auction items and our every popular Whine and Licker Pull!

The evening will end with The Jeff Woods Band playing dancing music to rock away the night!

Heartfelt THANKS to the wonderful Sponsors, Board Members, and VOLUNTEERS who are making this event possible.

Proceeds from this event benefit the programs of the Beesley Animal Foundation which focus on providing responsible pet care through community awareness, education, and affordable health services for cats and dogs and reducing pet overpopulation.

