Fraud Unit Warns Community Of Ongoing Parking Ticket Scam in Nashville

The MNPD Fraud Unit is advising the community to be aware of fake parking tickets that appear to be labeled as Metro Nashville Parking. The printed tickets (see attached example) have been placed on vehicles advising a vehicle has illegally parked and a fine must be paid.

They were seen in the Edgehill area.

Please note that MNPD and NDOT parking tickets look the same (see attached example). Either of those fines will only be paid online at Circuit Court Clerk Traffic Violations Bureau.

Do not pay any parking fines through the fraudulent website, www.metronashvilleparking.com or to a Square account.

Anyone that may have fallen victim to this scam or sees a ticket like this on their vehicle should call 615-862-8600 and report it to a Fraud Unit detective.