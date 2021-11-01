Fraud Suspects Charge over $25k at Murfreesboro Sam's Club

Detectives need help identifying a man and woman who stole someone’s wallet and used the credit card inside to make purchases totaling $25,180.56 at Sam’s Club on John R. Rice Blvd. on Oct. 3.

The victim was at the S. Church Street Cracker Barrel when the couple sat behind her. The man bumped into the victim’s chair several times and took her wallet from her purse hanging on a chair. The couple used someone’s Sam’s Club to enter the store and make the purchases using the victim’s credit card. The female has a tattoo on her right thigh. The couple left the business driving a gray SUV.

If you can help detectives identify this man, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629 201 5550.