Detectives are attempting to identify the woman who used someone else’s bank card at Target and purchased more than $1,300 worth of merchandise on Oct. 23.

There was a child with the woman at the time. The victim last used the bank card around noon. About an hour and a half later the victim noticed the card missing and several unauthorized charges.

If you know this individual, please contact Detective Chris Pitts at 629-201-5508 or email tips to [email protected]