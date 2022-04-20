An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Julius Colemon, a former boys’ basketball coach at West Creek Middle School in Clarksville. The investigation began after the Comptroller’s Office received allegations from school officials.

Colemon, who was the boys’ basketball coach from August to November 2020, misappropriated $1,476.11 from the basketball program.

Colemon collected the majority of the money ($1,316.10) from parents in order to purchase apparel for the basketball team. He also received a $60 donation from a parent for the apparel order.

Although Colemon provided parents with a pickup date for the apparel, it never arrived. A parent alerted the school administration to the issue. School administrators met with Colemon and determined that he never placed the apparel order. Colemon’s employment was terminated in November 2020.

Comptroller investigators also found that Colemon collected money from parents to pay rental fees for two private practices in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Colemon canceled the second practice and failed to refund the $100.01 to the parents.

Colemon did not turn over the $1,476.11 that he collected to the school bookkeeper for deposit. One of Colemon’s family members later reimbursed the school $1,128.05 for the apparel order; however, a shortage of $348.06 remains.

In April 2022, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Julius Colemon on one count of theft of over $1,000.

“State law requires school employees to turn over collected money to the school to be deposited in the appropriate school account,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “Schools must also ensure that employees accurately document collections by using prenumbered receipts, collection logs, or other appropriate documentation.”

To view the investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html

If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at tncot.cc/fraud. Follow us on Twitter @TNCOT and Instagram @tncot