Middle Tennessee Christian School, an independent school serving 700 students from Rutherford and surrounding counties in preschool through the 12th grade, will hold its 24th annual Legacy of Light Gala, featuring keynote speaker Kurt Warner. The public is invited to hear about Warner’s journey, experiences, and insight into his football career benefiting the students at MTCS.

The gala will take place on Thursday, April 21st at Varsity Gym on the MTCS campus. The full schedule of events is listed below:

5:30 – 6:15 p.m. – Sponsor photo opportunity

6:30 p.m. – Dinner

7:30 p.m. – Keynote Q&A with Kurt Warner

This event supports students at MTCS to help make Christian education possible.

Kurt Warner is a Super Bowl champion quarterback and two-time NFL MVP. The Iowa-native quarterback held a 12-year NFL career and earned the top three passing performances in Super Bowl history. Along the way, he and his wife Brenda established First Things Foundation in 2001, a non-profit public charity dedicated to impacting lives in a lasting way by promoting Christian values, and Treasure House, a Christian-based supported living community for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in 2022.

In 2017, Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and today his story has been brought to life by Lionsgate Films in American Underdog, released in theaters in 2021.