Former Bank of America to Be Developed off Murfreesboro Square

A new development in downtown Murfreesboro has been announced for the former Bank of America building location at 120 East Main Street, located behind Shacklett’s Photography Studio. The early 1980s-era building was originally purchased by MAC 3 Properties, LLC in 2022 and is currently owned by Richard Sandoval.

Plans for the building are being created by Kingdom Development Group Inc. (KDGi), located in Murfreesboro. As currently proposed, the building will feature 45,000 square feet of office space, an event venue, a seven-floor hotel, and a rooftop restaurant. Parking capacity will total 400 spots, with 75 designated for city use.

“This newly proposed mixed-use development project will foster the desired vibrancy and activation of [Murfreesboro’s] urban core,” explains the Kingdom Development Group website.

Standing 15 stories tall, the first four floors will consist of storefront retail and commercial space, as well as a multi-purpose conference center. The next seven levels are planned for a boutique hotel, and on top of the hotel will sit three levels of private penthouse suites with sweeping views of the city and a rooftop pool.

In a press release, KDGi’s Managing Partner, Brandon Neish said, “This project aims to serve as a catalyst for revitalization in downtown Murfreesboro.”

KDGi was founded in 2016 with partners who share the belief that their combined talents can help shape equitable, sustainable, and intriguing human environments. Their mission is to promote, encourage, and establish character in the context of community through planning, conceptual design, and development.

On the opposite side of the square at Broad and South Church Streets, the Keystone Project began with the tearing down of all of the buildings along Broad Street between South Church and Front Street, and continues with the daylighting of Town Creek. The daylighting project will transform the current underground stream into a natural, park-like space with a visible waterway that will connect the Murfree Spring Boardwalk system at Discovery Center through the wetlands with the Stones River Greenway system’s trailhead at Cannonsburgh Village. The old police department and neighboring buildings will also be demolished to make way for condos, office and retail space.

The project, once known as One East College, has been scrapped. The city is currently working to reclaim the land from the developer who purchased it before the COVID-19 pandemic and has done nothing with it since.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email