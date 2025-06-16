OBITUARY: Matthew Davis

Matthew Andrew Davis, age 37, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 13, 2025. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Thomas Dall and Madeline Vanderpool, Verbal Clinton Davis, and Opal Fisher, who undoubtedly welcomed him with open arms.

He is survived by his loving parents, Mark Sr. and Jeri Lynn Davis. He will be deeply missed by his brothers, Mark Davis (Myrna) and Jeffry Davis, as well as his cherished nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Nathan, Cameron, Mallory, Madeline, Mariam, Caleb, Jasmine, and Brianna. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, and countless friends, all of whom were touched by his warm spirit and infectious smile.

Matthew was, without a doubt, the life of the party. His undeniable energy and genuine love for people made him a magnet for friendship. A proud 2005 graduate of Smyrna High School, Matt dedicated himself to the football team for all four years, embodying the true meaning of loyalty and camaraderie.

His career in the service industry, particularly his time as a General Manager at Toots and his travels for training, allowed him to shine as a natural leader and entertainer. Matthew had a gift for making people laugh and smile, and he approached every interaction with kindness and an open heart, never meeting a stranger. His memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 18, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Memorial service will begin at 7:00 PM with Bryan Bratcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s research.