Murfreesboro City Offices Closing in Observance of Juneteenth Holiday June 19  

In observance of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved persons in the United States, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Thursday, June 19, 2025. Some recreational facilities will be closed on Juneteenth. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on June 19th. The St. Clair Street Senior Center will also be closed Thursday.

The Solid Waste Department will be closed Thursday, June 19. There will be no garbage pick-up Thursday. Thursday’s garbage pickup will move to Friday, June 20.

Adams Tennis Complex will be open regular hours on Juneteenth. For Schedule of Fees and Hours for Adams Complex, visit http://tn-murfreesboro2.civicplus.com/807/Adams-Tennis-Complex.

Golf: OId Fort Golf Course and 6-hole Bloomfield Links course are open for business. To contact the Golf Department, visit https://www.oldfortgolfclub.com/.

Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will be closed on Juneteenth https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/168/Patterson-Park-Community-Center.

Sports*Com, 2310 Memorial Blvd., will be closed on Juneteenth, but Boro Beach will be open, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/174/SportsCom.

Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery and the day Union U.S. Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas upon the arrival of federal troops June 19,1865. The order declared: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” The order came two months after the Civil War ended and two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday and became a federal holiday in 2021. Murfreesboro officially recognized Juneteenth as a City holiday in 2025.

Presented by Cultural Arts Murfreesboro, the annual Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 21, 2025, beginning at 10 a.m. at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center along South Academy Street. The event is free for all ages and will include a Kid’s Zone with free games and activities, food vendors, artists, and live music and dancing. For information about activities and events celebrating Juneteenth in Murfreesboro at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, visit murfreesboroparks.com.

City Hall business will resume regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Friday, June 20.

For more information, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.

