Papa C Pies
photo from Papa C Pies

Today, March 14th is Pi Day. Pi is always the same number, regardless of the size of a circle. Pi has been calculated to be more than one trillion numbers after its decimal point, but it’s commonly approximated to 3.14.

In talking about Pi, we found some of our favorite places to grab a slice of pie in celebration of this special day.

photo from Papa C Pies

1Papa C Pies

99 Seaboard Ln #100, Brentwood
615-414-3435

They are offering 9-inch and 11-inch dessert pies with a $3.14 discount. They have a selection of fruit pies, frozen margarita pie, and the favorite of Ghiradelli chocolate.

Find more information here. 

 

photo from Merridee’s Breadbasket

2Merridee’s Breadbasket 

110 4th Ave S, Franklin
615-790-3755

They bake pies fresh daily. On Monday, you can find apple streusel and fudge pie. You can also find a selection of icebox pies with flavors of key lime, peanut butter, and french silk.

Find more information here. 

photo from Triple Crown Bakery

3Triple Crown Bakery

118 4th Ave N, Franklin
615-721-8488

Triple Crown is closed on Mondays but offers an incredible selection of baked goods including pies. Their offerings change so stop by to see what’s in the case for the day.

Find more information here. 

photo from Baked on 8th

4Baked on 8th

1512 8th Avenue S, Nashville
615-933-1100

If you can’t decide from their selection of pecan, peanut butter, or chocolate bourbon pecan, you can visit the store to order a slice. Or just order an entire pie, they even have a flavor called WEHO, similar to a butter cake but as a pie.

Find more information here. 

photo from Buttermilk Sky Pie

5Buttermilk Sky Pie

 

5050 Carothers Pkwy #104, Franklin
615-472-8075

2314 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
615-962-8627

Daily flavors available are Southern custard, I-40, Granny’s Apple, chocolate cream, key lime, peanut buttercream, coconut cream, chewy chocolate chip, and nanny’s pecan. If you want just a small bite of pie, they offer 2″ inch pies.

Find more information here. 

 

photo from Puffy Muffin

6Puffy Muffin

229 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
615-373-2741

This locally owned bakery offers a selection of pies daily. Flavor selections include Boston Cream Pie, apple, cherry, peach, chess, pecan, and heavenly chocolate.

Find more information here. 

 

photo from Julia’s Home style Bakery

7Julia’s Homestyle Bakery

1911 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
615-890-2253

Locally owned, you can find a selection of pies made daily from pecan, chocolate, cherry, and chess. The chocolate pie was a Tennessee State Fair winner for several years.

Find more information here. 

photo from Pie Sensations

8Pie Sensations

26 Public Square, Columbia
931-223-5846

Located in Public Square in Columbia, this veteran-owned bakery offers a selection of apple, blackberry, blueberry, and peach crumble pie. They were also rated #1 in Paula Deen’s Pies Across America.

Find more information here. 

 

photo from Elliston Soda Shop

9Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
615-327-1090

This is what southern pies is all about, the sky meringue thanks to Miss Linda at Elliston Place Soda Shop. Working at the soda shop since 1992, she returned in 2021 when it reopened and so did the amazing pies. Really, they are a Nashville treasure.

Find more information here. 

photo from Hermitage Bakery Chicks

10Hermitage Bakery Chicks

3450 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage
615-889-6302

Stop by this local bakery for a rotating selection of pies and baked goods.

Find more information here. 

Previous articleHealthy Habits That Go A Long Way
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here