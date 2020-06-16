First Horizon Foundation announced that it is giving a total of $500,000 in support of COVID-19 emergency relief efforts to nonprofit organizations throughout Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee. The funding will be distributed locally to select organizations that provide meals, educational, healthcare and emergency assistance in the region.

Local leadership analyzed current data outlining the biggest needs of Middle Tennessee

residents, which include financial services, food security and emergency services. Organizations were chosen based on the number of individuals and families they serve who were impacted during this health care crisis. Initiatives and organizations in Rutherford County include:

Greenhouse Ministries

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity

Community Helpers

St. Thomas Rutherford Foundation

Patterson Park Community Center partnered with First Shot Foundation

Nourish Food Bank

“Organizations that provide food, supplies and opportunities to those in need in Rutherford

County are essential during this time,” said Community Bank President Yolanda Greene.

“These relief efforts will get supplies to the people who need it most in our community.”

The special COVID-19 relief funds being provided are in addition to the foundation’s annual

charitable giving grants.

The donation represents part of the $2.5 million the foundation has given to nonprofits for relief throughout its footprint.

About First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corporation. Founded in 1993, our foundation has donated more than $100 million to meet community needs. Grants from the foundation support the following impact areas: arts & culture, education & leadership, environment, financial literacy, and health & human services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.