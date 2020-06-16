AMC is working towards reopening the majority of its theatres in July.

On March 17, AMC Theatres suspended all operations due to COVID-19.

AMC Theatres recently reopened outlets in Norway, Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

In a release they stated, “In our two largest territories, we are currently planning to reopen almost all of our U.S. and U.K. theatres in July, to be positioned to showcase Warner Bros’ release of Christopher Nolan’s TENET now slated for release on July 17th followed by Disney’s MULAN now slated for release on July 24th.”

Other releases slated to appear at AMC include UNHINGED, SAINT MAUD, ANTEBELLUM, SPONGEBOB SQUARE PANTS, WONDER WOMAN 1984, A QUIET PLACE II, THE KING’S MAN, BLACK WIDOW, SOUL, DUNE, WEST SIDE STORY and TOP GUN: MAVERICK among others. AMC did mention at this time there are no Universal movies on their docket.

As AMC plans to reopen they released the following items to ensure the safety of attendees to the theatres.

Maintaining close contact with local, national and international officials to understand and coordinate the timing and requirements under which we can reopen.

Consulting with current and former faculty from the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health to seek guidance from the best scientists and experts on how best to create a safe environment for our guests and associates. Personal protection equipment, cleaning protocols, limited theatre capacity, blocked seating, and other strategies are all being planned. We are especially looking at high tech solutions as well, to aid in our sanitization techniques including the use of electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and wherever possible upgraded MERV 13 air ventilation filters.