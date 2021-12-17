Nashville Public Health Department has confirmed the first case of Omicron Variant.

In a social media post, they stated, “The Metro Public Health Department reports the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant among a Nashville resident. The case had recently returned from a trip to South Africa and was tested shortly after starting to feel symptoms. The case experienced mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. The individual had been vaccinated and received a booster dose.”

They went on to say they are still learning more about the Omicron variant, its mitigation, and prevention.

Metro Public Health is encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to consider doing so. And those who are eligible for a booster to schedule it as soon as possible.

It ended by stating, “The CDC recommends all people wear a mask in indoor public settings with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.”

For the latest updates, visit Metro Public Health Department on Facebook.