Coming to Prime Video in January 2022

Prime Video has plenty of entertainment options to help you beat the blues and kick-off 2022! Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in January 2022.

January 1

  • 127 Hours (2010)
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
  • Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)
  • Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)
  • Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
  • Bringing Down The House (2003)
  • Crazy Heart (2009)
  • Deja Vu (2006)
  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
  • Enemy At The Gates (2001)
  • Eve’s Bayou (1997)
  • Facing Ali (2009)
  • Fat Albert (2004)
  • Good Hair (2009)
  • I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
  • John Tucker Must Die (2006)
  • Judge Dredd (1995)
  • Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013) Kick-Ass (2010)
  • Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
  • Like Mike (2002)
  • Mad Money (2008)
  • Made Of Honor (2008)
  • Mission: Impossible II (2000)
  • Mission: Impossible III (2006)
  • Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (2011)
  • Mission: Impossible (1996)
  • More Than A Game (2009)
  • Mr. 3000 (2004)
  • My Week With Marilyn (2011)
  • Mystery Team (2009)
  • Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
  • Once (2007)
  • Poetic Justice (1993)
  • Predator (1987)
  • Push(2009)
  • Red Tails (2012)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • S.W.A.T. (2003)
  • Saving Private Ryan (1998)
  • Secrets In The Water (2020)
  • Shallow Hal (2001)
  • Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
  • Shopgirl (2005)
  • Sinister (2013)
  • Sister Act (1992)
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • Stargate (1994)
  • Super Troopers (2002)
  • The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
  • The Descendants (2011)
  • The Family Stone (2005)
  • The Great Debaters (2013)
  • The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
  • The Prestige (2006)
  • The Sapphires (2013)
  • Traitor (2008)
  • Unfaithful (2002)
  • The Village (2004)
  • Waitress (2007)
  • When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
  • Words And Pictures (2014)
  • The Missing (2003)
  • The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

January 5

  • Deadly Detention (2017)
  • The Student (2017)

January 7

  • The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

January 10

  • Colombiana (2011)
  • Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)

January 12

  • A Sort Of Homecoming (2016)
  • The Intouchables (2012)
  • Squadgoals (2018)
  • Twinsanity (2018)

January 13

  • The Master (2012

January 14

  • Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
  • Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

January 21

  • As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

January 28

  • Needle In A Timestack (2021)

