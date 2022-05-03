Southern Living just released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.”

Out of the eight small towns on the list, two are in our local area.

Coming in at number 4 on the list is Columbia. They stated, “From the Town Square to the town’s lively Main Street, there’s so much to enjoy, including Smith and York Co., Amber Falls Winery & Cellars, The Linen Duck, Vintage Winery, Goon, Muletown Coffee Roasters, Fork of the South, and Loblolly Interiors.”

At number five on the list is Franklin. “It has a great downtown area surrounding a tree-lined Main Street, which is home to antiques shops, galleries, and restaurants. Shop through downtown at places like Avec Moi, Landmark Booksellers, and The Factory at Franklin while you’re in town,” said Southern Living.

In compiling the list, Southern Living was seeking small towns with historic downtown areas, mom and pop shops, local restaurants and antique spots. Read more here.

Here is the complete list of eight Tennessee towns Southern Living included in their list: